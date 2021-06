Editor’s note: the following information has been released by Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire and Police Chief Adrian Bump. It has never been easier to connect with members of the community than it is in 2021. The rapid expansion of public and social media platforms carries a fresh opportunity to place a finger on the pulse of our city. To that end, The Unity Project Police Partnership Committee is seeking to provide a voice to stakeholders in Fort Atkinson about their interactions with the Fort Atkinson Police Department through an online survey.