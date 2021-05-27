Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

Pool & Spray Park Information

Posted by 
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Allentown, Pennsylvania
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYnfp_0aDXRHkF00

The Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation announces city pools and spray parks opening information for the 2021 season.

The city’s two spray parks located in Bucky Boyle Park (10 Pump Place) and the Old Fairgrounds Playground (5th Street between Gordon and Liberty streets) will have expanded hours of operation this season from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Old Fairgrounds Playground site will open daily on Saturday, May 29. Bucky Boyle Park will open for the season after piping repairs are completed.

Cedar Beach Pool and Mack Pool will open daily beginning Saturday, June 19 with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for the 2021 season is restricted to Allentown residents only. An Allentown resident is defined as an individual living within city of Allentown limits.

There will be two admission options for the 2021 season; daily admission and season passes. Season pass holders will be able to register for daily slots to guarantee admission for the day. Daily admission will be on a first come first serve basis until legal capacity is reached.

Programming for 2021 will be done on a registration only basis. Morning Adult Lap Swim, Swim Lessons, and all other programs will be available online for advance registration at www.allentownparksandrec.com.

The city pools will follow all current CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 Guidelines. CDC is not aware of any scientific reports of the virus that causes COVID-19 spreading to people through the water in pools or water playgrounds, but pool and spray park users are highly encouraged not to attend if they are experiencing any signs that might be associated with COVID-19 such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.

To create a myRec account, purchase a season pass or register for a program, go to www.allentownparksandrec.com. For more information about Allentown Parks and Recreation visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @allentownparksnadrec or call the office at 610-437-7757.

--30--

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pennsylvania

14
Followers
72
Post
797
Views
ABOUT

Allentown (Pennsylvania German: Allenschteddel, Allenschtadt, or Ellsdaun) is a city in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. It is Pennsylvania's third-most-populous city and the 233rd-largest city in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 118,032. As of 2019, it is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania with an estimated 121,442 residents.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Open Water#City Parks#Adult Swim#Open Season#Pump Place#Cedar Beach Pool#Cdc#Instagram#Spray Parks#City Pools#Water Playgrounds#Daily Admission#5th Street#Swim Lessons#Allentown Residents#Advance Registration#Repairs#Allentown Limits#Season Pass Holders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Allentown, PAPosted by
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Bucky Boyle Spray Park Opening

The City of Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation advises that Bucky Boyle Spray Park will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8. The planned May 29 opening had been delayed by a broken pipe. The city’s Cedar Beach and Mack pools will open for the season on Saturday,...
Allentown, PAPosted by
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Lifeguard Pay Rate Increased

The Department of Parks & Recreation wants you to join our lifeguard team!. Lifeguarding summer job opportunities at the city’s municipal pools are available at a new starting pay rate of $14.00 per hour for new hires. The Parks and Recreation department welcomes all applicants and is ready to interview you today!. The...
Allentown, PAPosted by
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown Marks Juneteenth

The City of Allentown will mark an observance of Juneteenth with a day-long family friendly celebration on Saturday, June 19 beginning with a flag raising at city hall at 11 a.m. and leading up to a 20-minute-fireworks show at Seventh & Hamilton streets at 9 p.m. Juneteenth (short for “June...
Allentown, PAPosted by
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Neighborhood Planning Workshop Scheduled

In its continuing effort to include meaningful resident participation in the planning and implementation of projects in the neighborhoods, the City of Allentown – with guidance from a core group of stakeholders in the 1st and 6th Wards – is holding a planning workshop on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bucky Boyle Pavilion, 10 Pump Place, Allentown, PA (rain date is Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.).
Allentown, PAPosted by
Allentown, Pennsylvania

Band Concerts Return to West Park

The City of Allentown Department of Parks & Recreation opens its 2021 spring and summer band concert season on Sunday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the Allentown Pioneer Band at West Park. Thirty-two concerts are scheduled between May 30 and September 19. Most of the concerts...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Lehigh County, PAthebrownandwhite.com

Student Senate hosts Dinner en Blanc in a hybrid format

After a one year hiatus due to COVID-19, Lehigh’s Diner en Blanc event hosted by Student Senate was able to occur on May 3. This year’s Diner en Blanc’s theme was “completion,” in order to celebrate the accomplishment of pushing through a difficult year, said Declan Coster, ‘23, chair of Student Senate’s Student Outreach Committee.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Posted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Lehigh County, PATimes News

Plans for veterans center stalled

Plans for a center for veterans in East Penn Township must overcome an old legal dispute between the land owner and the township. Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans wants to purchase a former community center in West Bowmans. But the owner of the property owes $624,000 in fines to the township for...