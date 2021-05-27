Pool & Spray Park Information

The Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation announces city pools and spray parks opening information for the 2021 season.

The city’s two spray parks located in Bucky Boyle Park (10 Pump Place) and the Old Fairgrounds Playground (5th Street between Gordon and Liberty streets) will have expanded hours of operation this season from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Old Fairgrounds Playground site will open daily on Saturday, May 29. Bucky Boyle Park will open for the season after piping repairs are completed.

Cedar Beach Pool and Mack Pool will open daily beginning Saturday, June 19 with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for the 2021 season is restricted to Allentown residents only. An Allentown resident is defined as an individual living within city of Allentown limits.

There will be two admission options for the 2021 season; daily admission and season passes. Season pass holders will be able to register for daily slots to guarantee admission for the day. Daily admission will be on a first come first serve basis until legal capacity is reached.

Programming for 2021 will be done on a registration only basis. Morning Adult Lap Swim, Swim Lessons, and all other programs will be available online for advance registration at www.allentownparksandrec.com.

The city pools will follow all current CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 Guidelines. CDC is not aware of any scientific reports of the virus that causes COVID-19 spreading to people through the water in pools or water playgrounds, but pool and spray park users are highly encouraged not to attend if they are experiencing any signs that might be associated with COVID-19 such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.

To create a myRec account, purchase a season pass or register for a program, go to www.allentownparksandrec.com. For more information about Allentown Parks and Recreation visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @allentownparksnadrec or call the office at 610-437-7757.

