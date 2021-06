Company standardizes on Microsoft Azure infrastructure, deepens integration with Microsoft Cloud services, and aligns on ‘Better Together’ solutions. iManage the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, announced its adoption of Microsoft Azure as the global platform for the iManage Cloud. iManage will also deepen and extend its integration with Microsoft 365, and take full advantage of key Microsoft Azure web services in areas like information protection, workflow, and security key management. iManage has also attained ‘co-sell ready’ status in the Microsoft Partner Program enabling Microsoft and iManage client teams to work more closely to deliver ‘Better Together’ integrated solutions that empower knowledge workers to achieve greater productivity, collaborate more effectively, and work more securely.