'Battle of the Badges' to be held in Sidney for blood collection

SIDNEY — Sidney Fire and Police are on a mission to help save lives by collecting blood for hospital patients in need during the Battle of the Badges blood drive. Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. The community is encouraged give blood on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Free t-shirts are available for all presenting donors, while supplies last!