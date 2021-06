EAST WENATCHEE — Repair work will begin Monday on a sinkhole that shut down part of Grant Road near Wendy’s and Hobby Lobby on Wednesday. Crews are not yet sure of the size and cause of the sinkhole, but it is much bigger underneath, said Trina Elmes, spokesperson with the City of East Wenatchee. Road repair workers will know more once they start digging on Monday, when repairs are scheduled to start.