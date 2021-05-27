Cancel
Metta World Peace Talks Russell Westbrook Incident with Fan, 'Malice at the Palace'

Cover picture for the articleFormer NBA star Metta World Peace had flashbacks to 2004 as he watched a Philadelphia 76ers fan dump popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook. "I felt like I was going to run into the stands," World Peace said to USA Today's Mark Medina. "It shook me up a little bit."

