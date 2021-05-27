Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

OneUnited Bank Inspires Youth and Family Financial Literacy with National Contest

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 9 days ago

OneUnited Bank has opened its 11th Annual I Got Bank Youth Financial Literacy competition for entries. As you know the racial wealth gap is real, and there is no better place to begin teaching financial literacy than with our children. This contest helps drive kids aged 8-12 to learn about saving money, loaning money, keeping money, growing money – real everyday issues. Ten children will win $1000 savings accounts and the deadline for entries is 6/30/21. Entrants must read any financial literacy book then write an essay or create art that talks about what they have learned and how it can apply to their daily lives. Additionally, bank President Teri Williams authored a children’s book “I Got Bank: What My Granddad Taught Me About Money”, that will be given away free at www.oneunited.com/book.

thewestsidegazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneunited Bank#Savings Accounts#National Bank#Art#Wealth#Teaching#Kids#Art#Book#Real Everyday Issues#Entries#Money#Entrants#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Personal Financemvariety.com

Bank of Saipan offers financial literacy program

BANK of Saipan president and chief executive officer John Z. Arroyo on Monday said within the next 60 days or so, the bank will launch the next episode of “Dollars & Sense,” an animated series on financial literacy. The first episode was launched in March, and it catered not only...
KidsAtlanta Daily World

28-Year-Old Millionaire, Jeff Badu, Educates Youth on Financial Literacy

Ghanaian-born entrepreneur Jeff Badu became a millionaire by the age of 25. The now 28-year old is paying it forward by educating the city’s youth on financial literacy. Launched in April of 2020, Jeff’s Badu Foundation will target youth ages six through 18. Courses will be offered in saving, budgeting, and investing, with the opportunity for participants to receive $500 scholarships upon completion.
Kidsparentmap.com

Dollars and Sense: A Guide to Building Financial Literacy in Kids

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by BECU. American parents are talking to their kids about money, but kids may not be getting the message. While 68 percent of parents report talking to their young children about financial concepts such as budgeting or debt, many adults report feeling uncomfortable and uninformed having the conversation. Prolonging the money talk puts U.S. teens behind the curve, financially speaking. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that nearly a quarter of American 15-year-olds score below proficiency level on a financial literacy test, behind 15-year-olds in China, Australia and Belgium.
KidsThrive Global

Ways to Teach Financial Literacy to Your Children

As a parent, you should begin teaching your children the value of money from a young age. This will help them develop better financial habits long before they become adults. It should involve teaching them the best way to give in addition to developing strong personal spending and saving habits. This guide can help you develop financial maturity in your children.
Personal FinanceCredit Union Times

Understanding Financial Literacy Inequality

In survey after survey Americans of all ages can’t answer basic financial questions. This lack of knowledge strikes at the heart of why Americans cannot properly manage their financial affairs and plan their financial futures. How can a consumer decide which product to buy to financially protect their household without...
Economynewspotng.com

Nigerian Bottling Company Mentors Youth on Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy & Life Skills at UNILAG

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) has reiterated its unwavering commitment towards empowering the nation’s youth, through programs that enable them to thrive and also contribute meaningfully to economic development. The Manager, Sustainability & Community Affairs, NBC, Ifeoma Okoye reaffirmed this at the campus edition of the company’s youth empowered programme...
Kidsgoodmenproject.com

Financial Literacy for Kids: Instilling Perspective

There’s something contradictory about the role of money in our lives. It would be nice to have more of it, but not too much of it. We need just enough of it not to worry about it. As a parent who wishes to instill good values in his children, it is tempting to rely on comforting cliches. To say “money isn’t everything,” or that it “can’t buy happiness.” But getting your kids to think maturely about money takes more than upbeat platitudes.
KidsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Kids’ Financial Literacy Standards & Teaching Tips: Newly Released Guidelines by the National Financial Educators Council

PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) has released updated and expanded Kids' Financial Literacy Standards. These new standards remain in alignment with the original core mission of the NFEC's original kids' financial education standards – to improve the quality and enhance the impact of instruction in financial literacy.
West, TXTerrell Tribune

New youth librarian has passion for literacy

Morgan Sisk, the newly hired youth services librarian for Hulsey Public Library, joined the staff just in time to head up plans for the library’s popular Summer Reading Program. The youngest of six children, Sisk spent the majority of her life in West Texas. She said her love of books dates back…
Personal FinanceStreet.Com

Learn the Language of Financial Literacy: Coffee With Katherine

Anyone who has been following me for a while or checking in on my content knows that financial literacy is probably my absolute biggest passion. Whether that means investing literacy or simply understanding how to pick out a credit card, these tools help us with our everyday lives and are crucial for Americans.
Small Businessinvestorsking.com

Wema Bank Deepens Financial Literacy For SMEs

Wema Bank Plc has enlightened small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on financing opportunities and how to navigate corporate challenges. At a webinar themed ‘Unbundling Tax, Legal and Compliance – Issues for SMEs’ organised by Wema Bank, experts spoke variously on how SMEs could upscale their businesses and Wema Bank’s products and services they can use to drive their businesses.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Fulton Savings Bank Sponsors New Literacy Coalition Website

Fulton Savings Bank has made a $3,000 contribution to the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), for the design, hosting and domain registration for a new LCOC website, it was announced by Paul Gugel, LCOC president. “For many years, Oswego County has generously provided a space for us on the...
MinoritiesPosted by
Dallas Weekly

OneUnited Bank, Largest Black-Owned Bank, Presents: OneTransaction Conference on Juneteenth, with Speakers Tiffany Haddish, Daymond John, the Budgetnista and More

BOSTON – OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank and first and only Black-owned digital bank in the country, is proud to announce its OneTransaction Conference. The free state-of the art virtual financial conference is focused on closing the racial wealth gap and will be held on June 19, 2021 or Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Over 20,000 have already registered for the conference.
Omaha, NEhuskeradio.com

Financial Literacy Requirements Adopted by NE Lawmakers

Lawmakers gave final approval May 20 to a bill intended to improve the personal finance skills of Nebraska students. LB452, introduced by Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney, requires each school district to include financial literacy in its elementary and middle school instructional program. The bill also requires all students to complete at least one five-credit high school course in personal finance or financial literacy as a graduation requirement.
Family RelationshipsMarshall News Messenger

Financial Focus: Discuss financial goals with your family

June is Effective Communications Month. And it’s a good idea to recognize the importance of good communications, because it plays a role in almost every aspect of living – including your finances. You’ll want to clearly communicate your financial goals to your loved ones – and you’ll want to hear theirs, too.
theboxhouston.com

National Literacy Institute’s Summer Reading Camp Giveaway!

97.9 The Box is partnering with the National Literacy Institute for a giveaway for young readers this summer! It’s the National Literacy Institute Summer Reading Camp Giveaway! Register for your chance for your child between the ages of 4 and 10 join the Institute’s summer reading camp where they’ll be involved in a program which focuses on building phonemic awareness, reading fluency, comprehension, and improving the ability to decode and encode words. We work on visualization, note taking, critical thinking, and more!
Tulsa, OKnationalblackguide.com

The Financial Literacy Institute Redefines the Meaning of the Black Dollar on Juneteenth

A new spotlight was put on Juneteenth, as mainstream media and companies took to embracing this holiday that has long been celebrated in the Black community. The Financial Literacy Institute will be hosting the inaugural Black Wall Street Business Expo (BWSBE) to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre. The event is on June 19, 2021, at 621 ATL from 1 pm-6 pm. The panel discussion will include some key people who have reimagined ways of building financial wealth in the black community and circulating the black dollar. The discussion moderated by Nikki Woods includes panelists; David Banner, Demarcus Crump, Marsau Scott, Keith L. Brown, Dr. Erica Brown, MD, Koereylle Mallard and Southern Tax Preparations and Services Founder, Jasmine Young. Attendees can register at: www.blackwallstreetatl2021.eventbrite.com.