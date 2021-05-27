The Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic to offer Pfizer vaccine during final week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic will offer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during its final week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said Thursday. The announcement means the clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine from now through its final day of operations on June 7. The vaccine requires two doses taken 21 days apart, so anyone who receives their first dose at the Wolstein Center will be given an appointment for a second shot at an area Discount Drug Mart.