HOOD RIVER, Ore. — The Eagle Creek Fire in September of 2017 destroyed 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge. The 15-year-old boy responsible for throwing fireworks in a canyon that started the fire was sentenced to 5 years probation, nearly $37 million in restitution and 1,920 hours of community service. Part of the community service was to be spent replanting trees in the forest. He was also ordered by the court to write 150 apology letters.