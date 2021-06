LINCOLN — Troopers have arrested one person after multiple pursuits early Friday morning in Saunders County. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a northbound Chevrolet Impala with a defective light on Highway 77 near Wahoo. The trooper then observed that the Impala was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. After a short pursuit, the trooper discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.