Little Rock, AR

Police ID man, 18, fatally shot in Little Rock; 2 others injured

By Brianna Kwasnik
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have identified a man fatally shot Wednesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock, authorities said. Officers responded to the 5200 block of South University Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon call, according to a Little Rock police report. The caller reportedly told police two vehicles appeared to have been in a disturbance that led to a crash, authorities said.

www.arkansasonline.com
