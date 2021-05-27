Police ID man, 18, fatally shot in Little Rock; 2 others injured
Police have identified a man fatally shot Wednesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock, authorities said. Officers responded to the 5200 block of South University Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon call, according to a Little Rock police report. The caller reportedly told police two vehicles appeared to have been in a disturbance that led to a crash, authorities said.www.arkansasonline.com