Lifelong Nurse Followed Her Calling to Emergency Department Manager
South Hill, VA (5/26/21) – Tammy Mull, BSN, RN, CEN, grew up in Mecklenburg County. She is the daughter of two hard working parents who instilled in her the drive to help people. She felt the calling to be a nurse as a young child. The first in her family to go to college, she completed nursing school at Virginia Commonwealth University. Tammy worked at VCU Medical Center for thirteen years in pediatrics and the pediatric emergency room. In 1995 she moved back to South Hill for an Emergency Department (ED) staff nurse role at Community Memorial Hospital. Eventually, VCU Health affiliated with CMH, so she found her way back to her VCU roots. After several promotions, Tammy recently accepted the ED Manager position.www.southhillenterprise.com