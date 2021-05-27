Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: Audiobooks for all sorts of road trips

By Katherine A. Powers
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer holds out the promise of release from COVID's most onerous restrictions - and visions of road trips dance in our heads. The prospect of piling into the car and heading off for parts yonder is liberating. But then reality hits, in the shape of boredom or, if children are involved, something a little more gruesome. Here is a selection of roadworthy audiobooks tailored to fit different journeys and assorted travelers.

www.mrt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chabon
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Robert Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Road Trips#Audio Books#Short Trips#Fall Travelers#Covid#Swedish#Puerto Rican#New Yorkers#Native Americans#Daily Show#South African#Xhosa#Swiss#The Washington Post#The Roald Dahl Collection#Audible Studios#Random House Audio#Roadworthy Audiobooks#Assorted Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
Related
Books & Literaturebostonreview.net

The BR Summer Book Guide

Your beach reads sorted. Fourteen books we loved—and one to avoid at all costs. Want to receive more curated reading lists? Sign up as a member to get them in your inbox every weekend. As summer publishing heats up, we at Boston Review thought we would offer some help in...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

The best audiobooks for your summer drive, sorted by length — and who’s in the car

This summer holds out the promise of release from covid’s most onerous restrictions — and visions of road trips dance in our heads. The prospect of piling into the car and heading off for parts yonder is liberating. But then reality hits, in the shape of boredom or, if children are involved, something a little more gruesome. Here is a selection of roadworthy audiobooks tailored to fit different journeys and assorted travelers.
Kenosha, WIkenosha.com

On the road again with travel books

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. As summer vacation time approaches, travelers...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: 20 books to read this summer

All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake. NONFICTION | Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose's descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag's contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women's lives during and after slavery. (Available June 8)
Family RelationshipsJoplin Globe

Patty Crane: Book chronicles around-the-world trip by family

CHARLES WHEELAN is standing on a train platform in Medellin, Colombia, and two of his children are missing. So begins Wheelan’s account of his family’s gap year adventure. Charlie and Leah decided to take a year (or nine months) and travel around the world with their children, ages 13-18. “WE CAME, WE SAW, WE LEFT: A FAMILY GAP YEAR” is an entertaining chronicle of seeing the world with and through evolving youth.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Audiobooks: The best audiobooks to listen to now

"The Nature of Fragile Things," by Susan Meissner. (Penguin Audio, unabridged. 10⅔ hours.) Susan Meissner's latest novel is an absorbing, cleverly plotted historical tale of perfidy and pluck. Set chiefly in the first decade of the 20th century, it encompasses the great San Francisco earthquake of 1906 and the subsequent inferno, linked catastrophes that are horrifyingly conjured. At the center is Sophie Whalen, an immigrant from Northern Ireland who has answered an ad placed by a widower seeking a wife and mother for his 5-year-old daughter. The book begins ominously with a transcript of Sophie, 22, being questioned by a U.S. marshal about her husband's whereabouts and activities. Jason Culp narrates this and a later section, bringing an authoritative approach to a tale that is filled with formidable twists, duplicity and stunning revelations. Alana Kerr Collins, herself a native of Northern Ireland, narrates the bulk of the book in a gentle voice as befits Sophie, a caring stepmother and resourceful friend to women, who, it turns out, need her more than she expected.
Books & Literatureamericanlibrariesmagazine.org

The Reader’s Road Trip

In 1986, Friends of Libraries USA President Frederick G. Ruffner Jr. had the ambitious idea to start the Literary Landmarks Association, an organization that would encourage the development of historic literary sites across the US. Thirty-five years later, his vision has been realized: 187 Literary Landmarks spanning California to Maine, from childhood homes to writerly salons, public parks to opulent hotels, stately courthouses to seedy watering holes.
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: World Travel

Anthony Bourdain was arugably one of the best food writers/critics/TV personalities ever. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide gives Bourdain's honest take on some of the most interesting places in the world. The book also includes writings from friends, collegues, and family members about the wonderful world we live in and the wonderful man Bourdain. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

The End of October: A novel (Hardcover)

“An eerily prescient novel about a devastating virus that begins in Asia before going global . . . A page-turner that has the earmarks of an instant bestseller.” —New York Post. “Featuring accounts of past plagues and pandemics, descriptions of pathogens and how they work, and dark notes about global...
Texas StateDenton Record-Chronicle

Book Talk: A young reader recommends books about critters (in time for Texas' summer reading program, too)

It is time for the summer reading program throughout Texas, a program administered through Lone Star State libraries — in cities big and small. Sign up online or at your favorite branch of the Denton Public Library to be a part of the program. This column will focus on the “Tails” portion of the theme. My granddaughter Ella and I sat down with a large selection of books I thought were worthy of being included and I read them to her. She then selected the 12 that are in the column.
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

An Emotion of Great Delight (Hardcover)

From bestselling and National Book Award–nominated author Tahereh Mafi comes a stunning novel about love and loneliness, navigating the hyphen of dual identity, and reclaiming your right to joy—even when you’re trapped in the amber of sorrow. It’s 2003, several months since the US officially declared war on Iraq, and...
LifestylePosted by
E! News

5 Great Girls' Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Your girl gang is your fam for life, your ride or dies. You'd be nowhere...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Books are out of this world

‘Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature’ By Nathan W. Pyle Based on the popular Instagram comics, this story follows and alien family as they observe a strange creature that sneaks, hides, and vibrates around the house. Hilarity ensues as the blue beings try to mimic this talented creature. HarperCollins  ‘Tabitha and Fritz Trade Places’ By Katie Frawley; […]
TraveltheplanetD

Big Sur Road Trip – The Best Viewpoints

Located on the Pacific Coast of Central California, Big Sur is a beautiful destination stretching 90 miles along California Highway 1. It may be s short road trip, but it packs a huge punch. It’s not wonder Big Sur is often rated as one of the best road trips in the world. With sea stacks and waterfalls, hiking trails and ocean cliffs, this is one of the most beautiful destinations we’ve been to in the United States. It’s worth spending more than just a day driving from Los Angeles to San Francisco along this route. Take your time to see the sights and be sure to stay the night.