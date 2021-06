OMAHA — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people this morning on Highway 275 near Scribner. The crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday just east of Scribner on Highway 275, involving a passenger vehicle and a semi. Two adults and one child passed away at the scene. A second child was transported to the hospital in Fremont where the child passed away. All four fatalities were from the passenger vehicle.