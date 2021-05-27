Cancel
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio court prevents ERCOT from blocking CPS lawsuit

By Diego Mendoza-Moyers, Staff writer, Diego Mendoza-Moyers
expressnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPS Energy on Wednesday notched a win in its fight against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas when a court ruled the state’s power grid operator is not shielded from lawsuits like other government agencies. CPS sued ERCOT in Bexar County District Court in March, several weeks after February’s deadly...

www.expressnews.com
