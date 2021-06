WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to helping build healthier and safer communities, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report today announced the completed installation of time delay safe technology in all 355 Georgia CVS Pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores. The safes are anticipated to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential for associated diversion of controlled substance medications—including opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone—by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe. In addition, the safes are anticipated to benefit the safety and well-being of CVS Pharmacy customers and employees.