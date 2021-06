The Greencastle-Antrim School Board is scheduled to decide next week how to close the $867,157 gap between revenues and expenditures in the 2021-22 budget. The board is expected to approve the final budget during a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in the high school library. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person and it also can be viewed on YouTube, accessible from the school district website.