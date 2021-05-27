First Look at 'The Lost City of D' Shows Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Splashing Around on Set

Where did Channing Tatum go? Over the course of the past decade, the actor-producer built an impressive portfolio, especially with critical darlings like Foxcatcher, Logan Lucky, Hail Ceasar!, The Hateful Eight, and the Magic Mike movies, along with a few commercial hits such as The Vow, Kingman: The Golden Circle, and the Jump Street movies. Aside from a few voice-only roles in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, and this summer’s America: The Motion Picture, however, Tatum has largely kept out of the public eye over the past few years, focusing instead on his personal life. But fret not; Channing Tatum is set to return to the spotlight, thanks to a few notable projects.