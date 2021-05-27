First Look at 'The Lost City of D' Shows Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Splashing Around on Set
The upcoming action-adventure film The Lost City of D starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock is currently underway, and the two stars are definitely looking like they're having a lot of fun on set. In a photo first shared to Tatum's Twitter account, Bullock and Tatum can be seen nearly waist-deep in water clowning around for the camera, with the Magic Mike XXL actor captioning the first image with "This is no fun...no fun at all!"collider.com