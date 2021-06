Do you want to watch geo-restricted content on your Roku and don’t know how? Read this article to learn about the best VPNs for Roku and how to install them. Roku is a popular device that allows users to watch movies and TV shows from numerous streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others. Unfortunately, as we all know, not all streaming services are available worldwide, and that’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can help. It tricks the streaming service you want to access that you’re watching from a country where the content you’re seeking is available.