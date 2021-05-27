Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Undersea cable linking German and Norwegian power networks is switched on

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVyMV_0aDXQLAW00
Erna Solberg (AP)

Germany and Norway inaugurated a new undersea cable Thursday that directly links the two countries’ electricity networks, a project that has been described as a key step in Europe’s effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The two-billion-euro project, called Nordlink, will allow Germany to export excess electricity from its wind parks to Norway, where it can be stored in the Nordic nation’s vast hydropower reservoirs.

During periods of little wind, electricity can be released from Norwegian reservoirs again to meet German demand.

“We’re setting a milestone for the modern energy supply in Europe,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a virtual ceremony to officially switch on the power link.

The 387-mile cable runs under the North Sea, from Germany’s northern state of Schleswig-Holstein to Tonstad in southern Norway.

Operators say it can carry enough electricity to supply 3.6 million households at once.

The new system should help lower the price of electricity in Germany, which is relatively high compared to other European countries, said Claudia Kemfert, a senior energy expert at the German Institute for Economic Research.

Oil-rich Norway meets almost all of its electricity needs using renewable sources, and electricity from its hydropower facilities is comparatively cheap.

By tapping into the Norwegian network, Germany can avoid building costly stand-by power plants of its own, Kemfert said.

“Nordlink is no replacement for the expansion of renewable energy here in Germany, but it can significantly help balance out fluctuations,” she said.

The German government recently announced that it aims to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2045.

Since Germany is shutting down its last nuclear plants next year and phasing out the use of coal by 2038, a massive expansion of wind and solar power generation will be required to meet the demands of its 83 million inhabitants and industry.

“Nordlink will facilitate Germany’s transition to renewable energy,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said of the project, which took 10 years to complete.

“At the same time, it will give us in Norway energy when we need it.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erna Solberg
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Cable Operators#Networks#European Operators#Power Supply#Nordic#Schleswig Holstein#Norwegian Reservoirs#German Demand#Solar Power Generation#Norway Energy#Southern Norway#European Countries#Renewable Sources#Excess Electricity#Oil Rich Norway#Wind#Coal#Tonstad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Neutral power price impact from German hydrogen funding announcement

LONDON (ICIS)--The German government announced a €8bn funding package for 62 large-scale hydrogen projects last Friday, with a total of 2GW going towards electrolysis capacity by 2030. But the additional electricity demand created will not change current power price forecasts out to 2030. This is because power demand for hydrogen...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Wizz Air Drops All Norwegian Domestic Flying, Reduces Oslo Network

On Friday, Wizz Air announced that it would drop its entire Norwegian domestic network amid the successful restructuring of Norwegian Air Shuttle last week. Additionally, the airline will eliminate a significant portion of its Oslo Gardermoen offering, which leaves a small set of services to Central and Eastern Europe. Domestically,...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Germany and Norway commission NordLink power cable

Germany and Norway have officially commissioned NordLink, a 623km long high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission system that will provide clean energy to Europe’s largest economy. Norway’s power production is mostly based on hydropower. Because of the country’s large reservoirs, it can control its renewable energy generation while also helping to offset...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Germany and Norway inaugurate clean energy undersea link

Germany and Norway on Thursday inaugurated an undersea power cable designed to facilitate the exchange of renewable energy as Europe's biggest economy looks to phase out coal and nuclear power. NordLink, one of the longest undersea cables in the world, runs 623 kilometres (388 miles) from the southern Norwegian town...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Norway, Germany leaders open direct power link

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Germany and Norway on Thursday officially opened NordLink, the first direct power cable between the two countries, which will provide Europe’s largest economy with renewable energy at a time when it is phasing out coal power. Norway’s electricity production is dominated by large water reservoirs...
Environmentinews.co.uk

UK switch to renewable power threatened by freak weather, scientists warn

The UK’s electricity grid is increasingly vulnerable to weird weather events as its reliance on low-carbon wind and solar power grows, scientists have warned. During the first quarter of the year the UK experienced its longest spell of low wind output in a decade, causing the output from wind turbines to shrink dramatically for 11 days straight.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Initial Route Network: Where Will Norwegian Startup Flyr Fly?

Norwegian startup airline Flyr has revealed its routes for initial operations. Starting on June 30th, it will connect five domestic and three international destinations, using Boeing 737-800s. However, the airline is yet to receive its operating license, and the planes haven’t arrived yet. Flyr announces initial routes. The Erik Braathen...
TechnologyDefense One

Russia Is Accelerating Its Own Link-Everything Network

The United States isn’t the only major military power trying to digitally link all of its weapons and execute operations faster with artificial intelligence. Russia has been making gains in its own version of centralized command and control across land, sea, space, and cyberspace, according to a new paper from a Navy-linked think tank.
Technologybroadbandbreakfast.com

Tarun George: Unleashing the True Power of LTE Networks for Machines

Although the 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) Release 15 has officially commenced the distribution of the 5th Generation of Telecommunication (5G) networks, the adoption of legacy mobile technologies that long reigned in the market such as LTE (Long Term Revolution) is still continuing to gain momentum. 3GPP or the 3rd...
EconomyNEWSBTC

Stellar Network To Power New Savings API Launched By Wyre

Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) CEO, Denelle Dixon, celebrated the result of a partnership with the payment infrastructure Wyre. This company has released a new Savings API for FinTechs to have access to a yield earning and savings product. Based on the Stellar Network and its version of the stablecoin USD...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Wireless Networking Market Next Big Thing | D-Link, Netgear, Netcore

Latest added Wireless Networking Market research study by HTF MI offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Huawei, TP-Link, Cisco, Ruijie, D-Link, Netgear, Netcore, Tenda, HBC & Mi etc. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Undersea Cable Market Share, Growth Drivers, Demand, Supply, Challenges, And Investment Opportunities by 2026-Market.biz

“Global Undersea Cable Market 2021“comprehensively describes the market and depicts a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years from 2021 to 2026. The Undersea Cable Market report provides in-depth knowledge and insights into the Undersea Cable market in terms of market size, market share, factors influencing growth, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report has the updated and latest information on the Undersea Cable market that has been further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The Undersea Cable market report provides historical, current, and forecast estimates of sales generation and profit for each segment and sub-segment of the Undersea Cable market in every key region around the world. The report also highlights the emerging growth opportunities in the business that are designed to support market growth.
PoliticsTimes Daily

German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A German diplomat was chosen Thursday to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Scienceunh.edu

Undersea Discoveries

When scientists discovered the world’s deepest-known shipwreck and explored the trenches in the lowest points of the ocean this spring, they relied on detailed seafloor maps created by UNH researchers to navigate around safely. Jaya Roperez, a graduate student and marine surveyor at the UNH Center for Coastal and Ocean...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Haryana to take action over linking 5G network to COVID-19

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Thursday directed the district administration and state police to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets and take "strict, coercive and immediate action" against those spreading rumours linking 5G network technology to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Misinformation attributing...