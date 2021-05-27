Letter: Keep wind money local
A friend said to me, “The Salem News ran three stories about wind power in one day. What’s going on?”. In my opinion, there are three big reasons. One, to quote Ted Warren’s piece ("Choices for a historic maritime deep-water port," May 13), “Massachusetts has the highest offshore wind potential in the country.” The trouble is, we are in danger of losing jobs and revenue to our neighbors New York and New Jersey, who are moving fast on wind. Massachusetts has a great opportunity, but the clock is ticking.www.salemnews.com