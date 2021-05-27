Bronx playground renamed for EMT killed on duty four years ago

(@FDNY/Twitter)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A Bronx playground was renamed on Thursday in honor of an EMT who died while on duty four years ago, according to News 12.

Blackrock Playground on Watson Avenue will now be known as FDNY-EMT Yadira Arroyo Playground.

Arroyo, a mother of five, was killed after Jose Gonzalez allegedly struck the EMT with her own ambulance vehicle while he was intoxicated. Gonzalez was charged with murder, manslaughter and robbery, according to News 12.

The park, which was recently renovated in 2019, will have a plaque installed with Arroyo's name where Bronxites can learn about her and her legacy.

The ceremony was kicked off by local officials, community members and some of Arroyo's family as well.

Arroyo was honored back in March through a public vigil on the fourth anniversary of her death.