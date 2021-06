Over the last 18 months, the Duchess of Cambridge has gone into overdrive when it comes to her early years research – culminating in the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace on 18 June. To mark the historic occasion, Kate paid a visit to the London School of Economics to discuss the organisation’s first report, Big Change Starts Small, with a range of academics. Her choice of back-to-school outfit? A powder-blue Dee dress by LK Bennett, part of the British brand’s Royal Ascot collection, paired with Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. The Duchess’s jewellery, too, stayed within a blue colour palette, with the royal selecting her lapis lazuli Stilla pendant necklace by Astley Clarke and her torque aquamarine Maya gold bangle by Halcyon Days for the meeting.