New Summer Movies 2021: 32 Films to Look Forward To

By Matt Fowler
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew summer movies are back! After the unfortunate theatrical wasteland 2020 needed to become for everyone's safety, loud, action-filled studio tentpoles have returned, giving us the long-delayed Black Widow, F9, Free Guy, In the Heights, Jungle Cruise, and more. Been missing the MCU at the movies? Black Widow will now...

www.ign.com
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...
Beauty & FashionInside the Magic

Glenn Close Teases Her Idea For a New Cruella Story

It’s been years since Glenn Close stepped onto the screen as Cruella de Vil, the stylishly evil dognapper from 101 Dalmations. But we can’t forget her epic performance, and apparently, neither can she. Although the world will see a new Cruella (Emma Stone) when Disney’s Cruella premieres on May 28,...
Beauty & FashionCollider

New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Moviesstudybreaks.com

Does the Live-Action ‘Cruella’ Origin Story Have Potential?

Throughout its nearly 100 years in the entertainment industry, Walt Disney Studios has released hundreds of films and is no stranger to making live-action remakes of their own box-office hits. However, Disney has been making a significant number of remakes over the course of the past decade or so, to a mix of delight and displeasure from fans of the original Disney animated classics.
Moviesramascreen.com

Florence + The Machine Set To Perform New Original Song “CALL ME CRUELLA” In Disney’s Live Action “CRUELLA”

Disney has announced that multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film “Cruella.” “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. Experience the film in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.
MoviesMovieWeb

Cruella Theme Song Arrives from Florence + the Machine

English indie rock band Florence + the Machine will be contributing a brand new original song to the upcoming Disney movie Cruella. Walt Disney Studios treated the public to a sneak peak of the song, which has been uploaded alongside brand new visuals from the film. The snippet of the song entitled 'Call me Cruella', evokes a sense of wild free-spiritedness akin to that of the 1970s when the film is set. It builds towards a dramatic crescendo, as viewers bear witness to some of the madness of Cruella de Vil they can expect from the upcoming movie.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista’s New Movie Is The #1 Film On Netflix Today

Without a doubt, Netflix’s Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder in his purest form. While he certainly carved out the early years of the DCEU in his own image, no one can deny that he was often fighting a battle of some kind against Warner Bros. execs. Relishing in...
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
MoviesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

Back to the Movies: Projected on Film

