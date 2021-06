Back in the Tang dynasty, there was a famous voluptuous concubine named Yang Guifei 杨贵妃. She was considered one of the great beauties of ancient China, and her influence over the emperor in Chang-an (ancient Xi’an) brought music, art, dance, and food to the forefront of high culture. Bonus: She was from the nearby Shanxi province. We named this dish after her not just because she was from our region, but also because she was a little hedonistic, a woman who knew what she liked and ate what she wanted. We like to think she would’ve loved this dish of juicy dark-meat chicken, with every flavor you could possibly crave: sweet, sour, and just a little spicy. A perfectly hedonistic meal.