Beaver Dam, WI

Seim awarded American Association of University Women scholarship

By Becky Weber
hngnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeside Lutheran High school senior Grace Seim, daughter of Steve and Julie Seim, Beaver Dam, was awarded a $2,000 American Association of University Women Scholarship from the Beaver Dam AAUW branch. A merit-based scholarship, selection is based on difficulty of curriculum, GPA, service to the community, and personal traits. Teachers provide in-class rankings, and involvement in extra-curriculars weighs in as well.

www.hngnews.com
City
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
West Bend, WI
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Track And Field#Martin Luther College#National University#American University#College Students#High School Students#Aauw#Gpa#The Warrior Band#Vbs#The Aauw Beaver Dam#Senior Grace Seim#Scholarship Selections#Lakeside Students#Choir#Community#Curriculum#In Class Rankings#Leadership
Colleges
Education
Track & Field
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation marks 30th anniversary

A milestone was reached Wednesday as the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation gave out awards to its 30th class of student recipients. Recalling the foundation’s beginnings, current BDSF board member Brenda Meyer said Dr. Jim Berry attended the 1991 Beaver Dam High School graduation ceremony and was disappointed only a handful of scholarships were available to students.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

Seufzer awarded Mary Swan Scholarship

Wayland Academy announced that Mathias Seufzer is the 18th recipient of the annual Mary Swan Scholarship on April 7. “Mathias impressed the scholarship committee with his dedication to the Pillars of the Academy - scholarship, faith, health, and service - a genuine curiosity that was clear from the outset,” said Josh Labove, dean of Enrollment and Financial Aid at Wayland Academy.
Jefferson County, WIhngnews.com

Area's health foundation announces $815,000 in community support

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced investments totaling $815,000 in a combination of newly awarded grants and continued payments to agencies supporting children and families in Dodge and Jefferson counties. Several grant cycles continue to be open and the grants have been made by the organization since October...
Wiscnews.com

BDACT seeks candidates for memorial award

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is accepting applications for the Jerome H. Kamps Memorial Award, established by the Kamps family in 2016. The $500 award will be granted to a 2021 high school graduate who has been actively engaged in BDACT and other theater activities and is pursuing a post high school education.
Wiscnews.com

Two area youths chosen for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

Two Dodge County area students are joining a group of 15 Wisconsin high school juniors to be part of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam, and Cameron Pokorny, Waupun, were chosen to be on the 21-22 school year council.