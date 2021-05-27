Seim awarded American Association of University Women scholarship
Lakeside Lutheran High school senior Grace Seim, daughter of Steve and Julie Seim, Beaver Dam, was awarded a $2,000 American Association of University Women Scholarship from the Beaver Dam AAUW branch. A merit-based scholarship, selection is based on difficulty of curriculum, GPA, service to the community, and personal traits. Teachers provide in-class rankings, and involvement in extra-curriculars weighs in as well.