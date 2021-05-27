What to buy this Memorial Day weekend to save big

It’s well known that Prime Day deals are coming. June 21 and June 22 are the official dates for the huge sales event but we’re fairly confident that Amazon isn’t the only retailer that will be making huge price reductions on tons of great products. While nothing is confirmed just yet, Best Buy typically runs a sale at the same time as Prime Day. After all, it wants to compete for business and definitely doesn’t want Amazon to have a monopoly on discount shoppers during this time period. It seems highly likely that 2021 will be the same as past years and we’ll see a big sale going on at Best Buy. Here’s what we’re thinking.