Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

What to buy this Memorial Day weekend to save big

By John Matarese
wsfltv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend is Memorial Day, which means stores hold one of the biggest sales of the year. And with the price of gas and so many other things soaring this spring, most of us could use a deal right now. The government's Consumer Price Index shows prices up 4.2% in...

www.wsfltv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Consumer Price Index#Presidents Day#Home Depot#Discounts#Home Prices#Patio Furniture#Grills#Scripps Media Inc#Dealnews Com#Memorial Day Sales#Sale#Furniture Mattresses#Patio Sets#Mattress Sales#Kitchen Appliances#Time#Spring Fashion#Star Wars Merchandise#Couches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Retailinsideradio.com

Retailers Leverage Radio To Plug Memorial Day Holiday Sales.

With Americans in spring planting, mulching and fix-up mode, the Home Depot more than tripled its radio spot volume in the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday. The home improvement retailer aired 70,823 spots for the week of May 24-30, rocketing up the Media Monitors tally to No. 1 from No. 3 the week prior and No. 26 the week before that.
Workoutsthemanual.com

Bowflex Memorial Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Home Gym Equipment

Memorial Day sales are in full swing at Bowflex with plenty of great offers on the most popular home gym equipment out there. Whether you’re looking for a new kettlebell for your collection, an exercise bike, or you’re keen to set up your own home gym, Bowflex has some amazing offers for you. Read on while we pin things down to the best deals out there right now.
ShoppingMLive.com

Memorial Day mattress sales offer big savings, free shipping

Memorial Day Weekend is known for cookouts, vacations, summer kick-off celebrations - and mattress sales. If you’ve been thinking about getting a new mattress set for your bedroom, the kids’ rooms or even your guest room, now is the time to check out these online holiday deals. From big names...
Shoppingcoveteur.com

Everything We’re Buying (on Sale) This Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend annually signals the beginning of summer, it's typically (and fittingly) tinged with palpable excitement and anticipation. This particular year feels extra special, as it rides the wave of the possible lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. This shift carries with it the possibility for a trip to the coast, restaurant reservations at our favorite (full-capacity) restaurants, and rooftop cocktails with friends. In case you're in need of a new addition to your wardrobe or beauty closet, we've rounded up our favorite items to shop if you have some free time this holiday weekend, from warm-weather-ready tanks to daily SPF. As if you needed more motivation to shop, did we mention everything is on sale?
Shoppingdealnews

Our Lowest Prices of the Season: 40-60% Off

Home Depot Memorial Day Sale: Up to 70% off at Home Depot. Best Buy Memorial Day Appliance Sale: Discounts on fridges, washers, dryers, and more at Best Buy. Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free. Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
ShoppingDigital Trends

Is Best Buy having a Prime Day sale?

It’s well known that Prime Day deals are coming. June 21 and June 22 are the official dates for the huge sales event but we’re fairly confident that Amazon isn’t the only retailer that will be making huge price reductions on tons of great products. While nothing is confirmed just yet, Best Buy typically runs a sale at the same time as Prime Day. After all, it wants to compete for business and definitely doesn’t want Amazon to have a monopoly on discount shoppers during this time period. It seems highly likely that 2021 will be the same as past years and we’ll see a big sale going on at Best Buy. Here’s what we’re thinking.
ShoppingFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

What to buy in June

Father’s Day and graduation season are here, which means there will be seasonal deals to cash in on. And, this year, Amazon Prime Day is in June! It falls on the 21st and 22nd so expect big sales across the board from Amazon and other retailers who will be joining in as well.
Shoppingdealnews

What to Expect From 4th of July Sales in 2021

Summer is here, and while the 4th of July marks the middle of the season for many, it's also an excellent opportunity to save big on a variety of items. But what are the best products to shop around the holiday? And what discounts should you look for?. Read on...
ShoppingNews4Jax.com

Consumer Reports: What to buy in June 2021

Did you miss those Memorial Day Sales? Don’t worry, Consumer Reports says there are still a lot of June deals to cash in on. And, Amazon Prime Day has moved to this month, providing plenty of opportunities to save some big bucks in the coming weeks. “Amazon Prime Day will...
ShoppingPosted by
Red Tricycle

Prime Day Is Coming & You Can Already Start Shopping Deals

Are you ready for Amazon’s epic Prime Day? This year, the two-day mega sale will be held on Jun. 21 and 22, and is promising stellar deals and the best savings of the year. Open to Prime members, Prime Day will have over 2 million deals in electronics, baby, home, beauty, fashion and more. It’s also the perfect time to support small and medium businesses in addition to woman-owned, Black-owned and family-owned businesses.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Save on TVs, gaming, air fryers and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day weekend sale ends today, but you still have a few hours to get deep discounts on computer gear, appliances, electronics and more. Now's the time to act if you're looking to get a new TV or upgrade a major appliance. We've sifted through all the deals to help you find the best ones. Below, check out what we think are the best offers from Best Buy's Memorial Day sales event.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Kiplinger

18 Worst Things to Buy at Dollar Stores

Just because it’s priced at $1 doesn’t make an item a bargain. If you find yourself filling your basket with dollar-store buys that you never use because the quality is poor or the brand is unfamiliar, then you’re simply wasting money. Hey, a buck is a buck – and they add up over time.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Walmart is having a summer sale: Here are some of the best deals

The sun is out, summer is almost here, and it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors. Whether it’s adding a fire pit to your deck, redecorating patio furniture or purchasing an above-ground pool for the backyard, there are plenty of ways to create a fun outdoor living space at home.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Semi-Annual Clearance Sale - Prices as Low as $1 at Yankee Candle

The Semi-Annual Clearance Event is happening online and in stores at Yankee Candle. Get fragrance deals for as low as $1, including wax melts and votive candles. Items are selling out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to save. Shipping is free when you spend $50 or more, or sign...
ShoppingT3.com

Best Buy Father's Day sale 2021: Dad approved deals on 4K TVs, appliances and more

Best Buy's Father's Day sales 2021 will be kicking off soon with some great gift ideas for shoppers on a budget, with dad approved deals on 4K TVs, appliances, laptops, and more. Whether your dad is into the newest tech gadgets or enjoys a more traditional Father's Day gift, you'll find a ton of great deals during Best Buy's Father's Day sales this year.
RetailTimes Union

Shopportunist: My favorite money-saving websites

Do you strive to be a savvy deal scout? Do you aim to impress with your purchasing prowess?. But, guess what? Not everyone has the time or desire to mine the far reaches of the internet for mind-boggling deals. Some even consider comparison shopping a hassle. Inconceivable, I know, but true.
Shoppingballenvegas.com

Best Home Decor On Amazon

Lori Ballen, the owner of this website, benefits from purchases made through her affiliate links. I love Amazon. The convenience of having anything I want or need delivered to my doorstep, often in a matter of hours, is incredible. I love that I can say “Alexa, order laundry detergent”, and it appears the next day.