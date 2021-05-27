Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Natural Koncept, Creepin’ In The City

By TWS
Ride BMX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Natural Koncept legacy continues. Bonestalone, Carlo Carezzano, JJ Colon and the VR Bros put it down in the streets for Natty Kon’s 7th full length film. Sit back and enjoy Creepin’ in the City.

skateboarding.transworld.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Bros#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Visual Artnorthernexpress.com

"Nature - Sacred & Profane"

A 2 person exhibit featuring gallery mainstay, Kristen Egan & her sculptures comprised of gourd, wood & clay, along with lathe-based wood sculptor, Derek Weidman. Runs May 23 - June 26.
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

NATURE MORTE: “MESSE BASSE”

(Our old friend Justin C. has paid us a visit with this guest review of the second album by the French band Nature Morte, recently released via Source Atone Records.) Nature Morte‘s new album, messe basse, is one that almost slipped by me. The folks over at Invisible Oranges included it on their list of notable releases, with the brief-yet-intriguing description of “Expressive, atmospheric black metal with lacerating melodies carving out their paths in your mind.” Sadly, delays pushed the Bandcamp release back a little bit, and during an already busy Bandcamp Friday (possibly the last), the album almost slipped my mind. I mean, do I really need to check out every so-called “atmospheric black metal” album?
Books & Literaturerocket-courier.com

Reflections of Nature

Daisy, Daisy,Give me your answer, do!I’m half crazy,All for the love of you!It won’t be a stylish marriage,I can’t afford a carriage,But you’ll look sweet on the seatOf a bicycle built for two! ...
Sciencehometownsource.com

COLUMN: Spying on nature

Occasionally, it feels like photographers are spying on nature. With some birds and animals, they can spot you looking out a window from several hundred feet away. Others don’t seem to be aware of you a few feet away unless you move. I spotted a pair of cardinals feeding two...
MusicAmadhia

Spectacular Diagnostics, “Natural Mechanics”

The Chicago-based hip-hop producer Spectacular Diagnostics has built a career on crafting spacey beats that he playfully tags “moon-bap”—an ethereal fusion of levitating synth lines, crackling drum patterns, and sci-fi spot effects. He’s also proved to be one of the savviest spotters of upcoming MC talent, banking early collaborations with the Griselda Records stable, and packing last year’s RAW UNKNOWN with an expanded guest roster headed up by billy woods, Rome Streetz, and Quelle Chris. But on Natural Mechanics, Spectacular Diagnostics has drifted into more bucolic sonic climes, narrowing down the vocal features to a lean list that includes the MCs lojii, Immi Larusso, and Jeremiah Jae and teasing blissful melodies out of smartly chopped loops to compose dreamy pastoral beatscapes.
Little Valley, NYTimes-Herald

Learn the Nature of Little Rock City with Audubon

Described as “one of Western New York’s secret places,” Little Rock City in Little Valley gets its name from its arrangements of rock formations that resemble a planned city. On June 5, Audubon Community Nature Center is offering a guided walk to explore and learn The Nature of Little Rock...
Highlands, NChighlandsnews.com

HCLT hosting nature hike

On the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau and in the surrounding Southern Appalachians, residents and visitors are lucky to be amongst an incredible diversity of plants. As spring has progressed with…
GardeningSan Marcos Daily Record

EXPLORING NATURE: A BIG TREE

I am told there are some most interesting and lovely birds in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the slaty vireo, red warbler and ocellated thrasher. That may well be, but I remember one thing above all others from my visit to this quaint city. A tree. And not just any tree, but a giant ...
Lifestylelongisland.com

Guided Nature Walk

"Discover the flora and fauna of beautiful Leeds Pond Preserve during our guided nature walk! We will explore the woodland ecology of the site and learn about the layers of the forest, natives vs. invasives, edible plants, and much more. Pack a lunch and join us for a picnic on the great lawn afterwards!"
Durham, MECBS News

Nature: Red foxes' den

"Sunday Morning" takes us on a visit to a spring litter of red foxes, at home in Durham, Maine. Videographer: Mauricio Handler.
Lifestylekrosradio.com

CCCB Nature Story

This “presentation” series is a time where youngsters of ALL ages and their guardians can spend time simply playing in nature, making up their own “nature story.” Though at times, there will be a story read and an outdoor theme or activity planned. This is youth-led but a naturalist will be there to facilitate and share knowledge of the things encountered.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Nature-Themed Spring Streetwear

Berghaus launches its newest collection to join the Dean Street line made specifically for the Spring/Summer 2021 season. It is designed with inspiration drawn from the dynamics of nature and humans' relationship with it. It is showcased in 'The Little Things in Life' campaign that is made possible alongside Orienteer Magazine.
ScienceTimes-Leader

Noticing and appreciating natural beauty

This time of years means different things to different people. For me, these are the days of the purple haze. While many families are celebrating proms and graduations, others are looking forward to summer reunions, vacations and warm, lazy days by the pool or on the beach. Memorial Day, coming right up on May 31, is the unofficial start of summer, after all.
Lifestylegardenbythesea.org

Intro to Nature Journaling

Nature Journaling will help improve your observational skills, drawing skills, and add to your knowledge about your subject. The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is the perfect setting to begin this journey. You have a variety of subjects to observe in their natural environment at a specific time of day and season. Some of the skills you will learn are drawing the structures of plants, observing and drawing small, quick landscape environments, page layout and lettering, capturing information in a variety of formats, and color techniques to enhance your pages. There will be many handouts and models, samples of different journals and journaling styles, and nature journal kits.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

A Thousand Natural Shocks, In a Basement

If Lauren Gunderson could just step away from her word processor long enough, she would be a great dinner party guest. One of America’s most produced and prolific playwrights she shows off a bright mind and a sharp ear roaming from classical literature to modern physics. A student of dramatic construction and evocative flips in mood, she has both successfully and excessively concocted circumstances and characters engaged in a heady range of probability and morality, spewing bright ideas of how to deal with all the human issues of the day.
Visual ArtJournal Review

Lessons From Nature

Life in rural western Indiana provides artist Christel Gutelius with an endless choice of subject matter. The newest Athens Art Gallery member is a retired x-ray tech who lives in Mecca with her husband Tom, two dogs Leo and Lacy, farm cat Dominik, and their various chickens and ducks. She paints in oils and acrylics and loves the challenge of capturing variations of light and the seasons of nature.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Modern Naturally Made Homes

The Minamisōma home–or Soil House–uses surplus soil from the construction site to create the house's walls. The house was designed by architecture firm ADX for a Japanese resident who lost their home in the Tōhoku earthquake. The Soil House sits nestled within a simulated landscape, making it seem like a natural extension of the earth. The monolithic trapezoidal soil walls offer the building a distinctive look that breaks up the urban vista.
Career Development & AdviceSouthlake Style

Leaning Into My Natural Strengths

It’s always hard for me to take credit for things that come easy. I spent more than 20 years in marketing, and some of my best ideas are the ones that didn’t take much time or energy and felt natural. Growing up, life was all about hard work. My parents...
Theater & Dancekawarthanow.com

KLT - Dance Nature Sanctuary

This property was donated to Kawartha Land Trust (KLT) in 2006 and anchors KLT’s Moore Lake Focus Area. It includes a portion of the provincially significant Moore Lake Wetland Complex, and Lakefield Crevasse Fillings, an Earth Science Area of Natural and Scientific Interest.