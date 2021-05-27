Cancel
Private First Class Henry “H. M.” Haynes (1925-1947)

By Carma Henry
On this Memorial Day Holiday, I would like to honor my Great Cousin Henry M. Haynes, who died in the line of duty. World War II Veteran Henry Haynes joined thousands of African American soldiers, who participated in military campaigns against Japan, during World War II. H.M entered the war when Government Officials implemented a national draft in the United States. On January 4, 1946, Henry enlisted in the United States Army. Haynes was selected to serve in the Quartermaster Corps for the Hawaiian Division. He received basic domestic training and learned different trades in manufacturing and machinery.

