Everyone Ages Rapidly in M. Night Shyamalan’s Freaky OLD Trailer

By Michael Walsh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last year, it felt like time stood still. Each day was exactly like the one before it, and each tomorrow promised more of the same. But the latest trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, Old, shows that the opposite is just as scary. A beautiful family day at the beach turns into an unimaginable horror as everyone there begins aging years in mere minutes. And there’s little promise they’ll be able to escape the ravages of time before they run out of it for good.

