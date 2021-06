Imagine how amazing it would have been if your great grandparents could have met Charles Carroll, the last surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence, who lived to be 95. Think how great it would have been if your grandparents could have met Aaron Daggett, the last general of the Civil War, who died at the age of 100 in 1938. This weekend you and your family can meet the final living Medal of Honor holder from World War II, U.S. Marine Hershel "Woody" Williams, by simply coming to the Navarro County Courthouse at noon Saturday May 15, 2021.