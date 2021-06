LEWISTON, Maine — The mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit that was stationed in Lewiston in May is set to return this week, the city announced Thursday. According to the city of Lewiston, the mobile clinic will be set up in the Oak Street municipal parking area on Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 11. It will offer vaccinations for those scheduled to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, as well as for those seeking a first dose, which will be offered on a walk-in basis from noon to 5 p.m. on those dates.