AMD semiconductor sales 'surged' 93% year-over-year

The OPPO A54 5G is yet another super-affordable 5G phone cut from the same cloth as the Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G. Oppo’s option is one of the only 5G budget phones to feature an ultra-wide-angle camera. Loaded up with a competent 48MP main sensor and ample shooting modes, at under £220 (around US$310), it’s a decent 5G package. Offering Qualcomm internals and a massive battery, day-in-day-out, the A54 5G is smooth and lasts, though we would have loved more storage. 64GB is cutting it fine these days given the fact app installs and WhatsApp backups can’t be offloaded to external storage. If, however, you think that’ll be enough for you, and affordable 5G sounds up your street, then check it out.