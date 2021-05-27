Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AMD semiconductor sales 'surged' 93% year-over-year

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediaTek and AMD are new members of the top-15 list for semiconductor sales. AMD saw a year-over-year revenue increase of 93%, while MediaTek saw an increase of 90%. Despite a 4% drop, Intel topped the charts for semiconductor sales in Q1 2021. Just because there's a global semiconductor shortage doesn't...

www.windowscentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductors#Hardware Sales#Global Sales#Total Sales#U S Sales#Mediatek#Tsmc#Hisilicon#Semiconductor Sales#Ic Insights Share#Gpus#Revenue#Cpus#Chips#Contract Makers#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Intel
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
SONY
News Break
Huawei
News Break
AMD
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Intel Estimates Semiconductor Crisis to Loom For Multiple Years: Reuters

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger acknowledged the global supply chain strain from remote work and study triggered semiconductor demand explosion and estimated the crisis to last for several years, Reuters reports. Gelsinger had previously disclosed chip production plans to address the auto chip crisis. Intel had announced a...
BusinessPosted by
TechSpot

Intel still the world's top semiconductor company, AMD climbs to 11th place

In brief: Despite increased competition from the likes of AMD and Apple, Intel remains the world’s number one semiconductor company in terms of revenue. Chipzilla was the only name in the top 15 that saw a year-over-year decline (-4%), but its $18.676 billion sales figure was still over two billion dollars more than what second-place Samsung managed.
Computersgame-debate.com

AMD prioritizing high-end chips over budget ones, but better availability by end of the year

The hardware market across the whole world is not doing too hot right now, at least in terms of availability and prices. Graphics cards are nearly 3 times their original MSRP, and CPUs have not been doing too well either. AMD has admitted recently that they have prioritized high-end chips over any budget offerings due to the global chip shortage, but projects better availability by the end of the year.
Computerswccftech.com

AMD Instinct MI200 CDNA 2 ‘Aldebaran’ MCM HPC GPU Accelerator Launching Later This Year, Will Compete Against Intel Ponte Vecchio & NVIDIA Ampere

AMD's CEO has confirmed that the successor to the CDNA architecture-powered Instinct GPU HPC accelerator is on its way for launch later this year. AMD Instinct MI200 With CDNA 2 MCM GPU Architecture Landing Later This Year, Will Power HPC Workloads. The confirmation came during JPMorgan's 49th Annual Global Technology...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

New Samsung SSD offers businesses maximum capacity, longer lifespan

Samsung has unveiled a new enterprise SSD featuring Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology that is says offers significant steps forward in power and longevity. The company claims that the Samsung PM1731a aims to maximize available user capacity and offer longer lifespan in storage server, data center and cloud computing environments. Built...
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: D-Link, Huawei

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are D-Link, Huawei, Mojo Networks, Netgear, Riverbed, Fortinet, Extreme Networks, Aerohive Networks, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Mist Systems, HPE, Ubiquiti Networks, Juniper Networks, Cisco.
TechnologyZacks.com

Ericsson (ERIC) Unveils IoT Security Service, Aids Enterprises

ERIC - Free Report) has collaborated with Orange S.A.’s ( ORAN - Free Report) business services unit — Orange Business Services — to boost the latter’s Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions with a unique technology. Dubbed Threat Monitoring and Mitigation (TMM), this innovative offering from Ericsson has been specifically designed for facilitating service providers to deliver avant-garde security services to enterprise customers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Data Storage Units Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix

Global Data Storage Units Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Storage Units market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Storage Units market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global ESIM Market To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "eSIM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra goes on sale in the UK

ZTE has announced that the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is now available in the UK and Europe, the handset is also available in the USA from today. There are two models available, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which retails for £649 and one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which retails for £739.
Financial ReportsZDNet

Broadcom ups fiscal Q3 outlook based on strong demand for processors

Broadcom reported better-than-expected fiscal second quarter results and projected strong demand ahead from service providers and cloud vendors. The company reported second quarter net income of $1.49 billion, or $3.30 a share, on revenue of $6.61 billion, up 15% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were $6.62 a share. Wall...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Digital Camera World

Oppo A54 5G review

The OPPO A54 5G is yet another super-affordable 5G phone cut from the same cloth as the Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G. Oppo’s option is one of the only 5G budget phones to feature an ultra-wide-angle camera. Loaded up with a competent 48MP main sensor and ample shooting modes, at under £220 (around US$310), it’s a decent 5G package. Offering Qualcomm internals and a massive battery, day-in-day-out, the A54 5G is smooth and lasts, though we would have loved more storage. 64GB is cutting it fine these days given the fact app installs and WhatsApp backups can’t be offloaded to external storage. If, however, you think that’ll be enough for you, and affordable 5G sounds up your street, then check it out.
Retailautobodynews.com

New Research Shows Specialty-Equipment Industry Largely Saw Sales Growth Over Past Year

While the past year has been disruptive to many sectors of the economy, the specialty-equipment industry has largely weathered the pandemic. Data in the new “SEMA State of the Industry—Spring 2021” report shows that while some companies saw sales declines, the majority saw growth over the past year. Some, especially manufacturers, even report record sales.