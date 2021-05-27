The Sale of this Massive Warehouse Adds to Hugely Impressive First Quarter
Interstate Crossing, a newly constructed, 1,023,488 square foot distribution facility in Fort Worth, has sold. According to CBRE’s U.S. Industrial & Logistics Figures for Q1 2021, the industrial market shows no signs of slowing down. Companies are leasing space at a historically robust pace to accommodate the large increase in e-commerce sales. Nearly 100 million square feet was absorbed in Q1, the third-highest mark on record.www.dmagazine.com