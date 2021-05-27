Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

The Sale of this Massive Warehouse Adds to Hugely Impressive First Quarter

By Bianca R. Montes
dmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate Crossing, a newly constructed, 1,023,488 square foot distribution facility in Fort Worth, has sold. According to CBRE’s U.S. Industrial & Logistics Figures for Q1 2021, the industrial market shows no signs of slowing down. Companies are leasing space at a historically robust pace to accommodate the large increase in e-commerce sales. Nearly 100 million square feet was absorbed in Q1, the third-highest mark on record.

www.dmagazine.com
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Addison, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Dallas, TXDallas News

More apartments on the way on East Dallas’ Ross Avenue

Dallas-based apartment builder Trammell Crow Residential has beaten a path east down Ross Avenue. It has already built three rental communities in the Ross Avenue corridor east of downtown. Now the developer is eyeing another apartment project in the 5100 block of Ross Avenue. The 384-unit Alexan Cathedral Arts will...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

New president at Briggs Freeman: Russ Anderson to lead day-to-day operations

Changes at one of the leading and oldest real estate brokerages in North Texas don’t happen every day, maybe not every year. So it was big news in April when Robbie Briggs, the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, announced the promotion of Russ Anderson to president of the firm, a position formerly held by Briggs.
Fort Worth, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Virtual meeting to discuss high-speed transportation connections study

The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold the next series of virtual public meetings in May to discuss the latest developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study. The virtual public meetings are scheduled for noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday offering North Texans an opportunity to...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Quadrangle office construction set to start in late summer

An Uptown Dallas redevelopment that was delayed during the pandemic is moving ahead with a start set for this summer. Developer Stream Realty Partners has been working since 2019 on a major redo of Uptown’s landmark Quadrangle retail and office center. The project includes construction of a 12-story office tower...
Addison, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Military-focused mortgage services group opens in DFW

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the longest-standing not-for-profit member-owned association dedicated to serving the military community, is announcing the opening of a new branch location in Addison. The new branch is located at 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Addison, 75001.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Amazon is Taking More Shipping Space at DFW Airport

Amazon is planting its flag at another big shipping center near DFW International Airport. The e-commerce giant is building out 372,835 square feet of warehouse space at 3500 S. Airfield Dr. in Irving. The shipping center is in a new industrial building constructed at the south end of the airport by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving Tech Company Aims to go Public at Valuation of Nearly $500M

Dallas-Fort Worth is set to get another public company, and this one is in technology. Irving’s AgileThought, a provider of digital and consulting services options, and LIVK, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), landed an agreement that aims to put the local company on the Nasdaq. AgileThought is set to get a market capitalization of about $491 million.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Amid critical need, Fort Worth schools’ project to expand broadband access is delayed

Fort Worth school officials have pushed back a plan to bring broadband internet service to students in underserved parts of the district. School officials plan to build towers across the district to provide public wifi access to neighborhoods where many students don’t have high-speed internet service at home. In November, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner told the Star-Telegram he expected the first towers could be completed in six months if voters approved a property tax increase. But six months later, a district spokesman said last week the project is “currently on a new timeline” following the hiring of a new chief information officer in January.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth will have a new mayor, but here’s who has the real power in Cowtown

On the last day of early voting in April, while mayoral candidates campaigned and visited polling sites, Fort Worth’s top leader was in a downtown coffee shop tinkering with his phone as he waited for a reporter to arrive. He didn’t have to worry about turnout or vote totals because the May 1 election had no bearing on his job. Neither will the forthcoming runoff between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. Whatever happens, David Cooke will still be in charge of the city.