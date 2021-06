West Virginia legacy Tory Johnson Jr. made his way up to Morgantown with his family - including his father, Tory Johnson Sr. - to participate in Thursday's one-day camp. Johnson worked out at both receiver and tight end, looking like a hybrid of the two. By the end of the day, Johnson had performed well enough that he was pulled aside to meet with Head Coach Neal Brown in the Puskar Center. The end result of that conversation was a new offer. In the highlights above, you can see some of his performance from the event.