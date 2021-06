Come on, SEGA. We know Sonic's all about going fast, but this teaser is taking the mickey. Sonic Team has announced it's working on a brand new entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (there's a surprise), and it's done so with the above video. It's so brief, it's hard to really glean anything from it at all, other than Sonic's in it, and he got lost running in circles in the forest.