When Dominic Cummings appeared before MPs to set out his account of what went wrong in the early stages of the Covid pandemic, he attempted a political assassination. But a fortnight later, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, is still limping on. So far, Hancock has been able to bat away questions from journalists, and at the dispatch box, without much trouble, and has retained the support of the prime minister. But a grilling by MPs, who will have much more time and the chance to follow up on their questions, will present him with a far greater challenge.