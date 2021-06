• The Rally for the Two Rivers Eco-Fest will take place on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (rain date, June 6) at Victory Park, 1 Lafayette St., Rumson. This is a family friendly event that is free and open to the public. The Eco-Fest will offer educational fun to highlight the importance of keeping local waterways clean. There will be eco-friendly arts and crafts, river seining, yoga and hands-on, interactive activities. The Eco-Fest is presented by Clean Ocean Action and the Rumson Environmental Commission.