Kewaunee County, WI

Voting reform group continues its fight

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA voting reform group with Kewaunee County ties is not slowing down its battle for a more transparent election process. The Wisconsin Voters Alliance, headed up by Kewaunee County Republican Party Chairperson Ron Heuer, spoke earlier this week at the “Standing for Voter Integrity” Rally on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol. The organization has filed suits against the Wisconsin Elections Commissions and the cities of Green Bay, Racine, and Madison as they request a thorough investigation of the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Voters Alliance deemed those cities’ use of private funds and consultants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to be illegal. It also charges that municipalities mishandled absentee voting by not having individuals prove they were indefinitely confined and curing ballots that were not filled out correctly.

doorcountydailynews.com
