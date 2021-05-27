Cancel
Hampden, MA

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s 2021 Youth Advisory Board Conference

Cover picture for the articleHampden DA holds virtual conference for youth Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual Youth Advisory Board conference was held virtually Wednesday night on Zoom. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Youth Advisory Board had the extraordinary task of adapting to a full virtual environment. Despite this challenge, students completed projects on the topics of Education and the Internet, Safety and Economic Disparity, Inclusion, and Addiction, Health and Social Interaction. This year’s confernece showcased these projects and recognized board members for their accomplishments and hard work throughout the year.

Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Hampden County, MAwesternmassnews.com

Hampden County DA Anthony Giuliani speaks at WNE commencement

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western New England celebrated their 2021 graduation commencement Sunday. The event was held in the Anthony Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center. Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni addressed the graduates and received the President's Medallion. “It is also maybe first and foremost a privilege to address you, the...
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

District puts lawsuit over strategic plan

In this election season one of the issues, we are facing is that of the school litigation. Unfortunately, it is a far more complicated matter than settle or not settle as expressed in some of the recent overheated, simplified rhetoric by some involved in the Hampden selectman's race. There are complicating factors to reaching a settlement the most prominent being the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District (HWRSD) needs to develop a strategic plan for the district.
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

Embattled retirement board chair spars with towns

LONGMEADOW/HAMPDEN – Tensions continue to flare between the Hampden County Retirement Board (HCRB) Chair Richard Theroux and the leaders of the towns that pay into the system. Since an audit by the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) released in February that found what it called “questionable” financial decisions, the towns, school districts and other units have expressed growing mistrust of the board. Two of the most vocal units are the towns of Hampden and Longmeadow.
Hampden County, MAbusinesswest.com

Nominations Sought for Healthcare Heroes Class of 2021

SPRINGFIELD — In the spring of 2017, the Healthcare News and its sister publication, BusinessWest, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working all across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated.
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

Vote for forward-thinking candidate

We are supporting Craig Rivest for selectman of Hampden. Craig is a forward thinking businessman who understands the needs of the changing demographics of Hampden. He wants to keep the uniqueness of Hampden while preparing it to meet the needs of the future. Craig lives in a restored colonial home and appreciates the history of Hampden. He has young children and is concerned about meeting the needs of the children in town. He is passionate about maintaining and improving our hiking trail system in town.
Hampden, MAthereminder.com

Hampden questions budget, votes for garage expansion

HAMPDEN – The cafeteria at Thornton W. Burgess Middle School May 10 was standing room only as roughly 150 residents turned out to vote on 23 issues before the Annual Town Meeting. Nearly all of the articles passed, but not without debate, questions from voters and some theatrics. Article 2...
Hampden County, MAbusinesswest.com

Amy Ashford

Regional Director of Marketing & Communications, Trinity Health of New England; Age 38. Amy Ashford got her start within the healthcare sector not in marketing, but in human resources. It was a chance conversation in the ladies’ room with the CEO of the hospital where she was employed that changed the trajectory of her career.
Westfield, MAbusinesswest.com

Laura Mangini

Laura Mangini is a huge fan of true crime. Her podcast list is dominated by shows within that genre, and her bookshelves boast several selections from that broad category. This has been pretty much a lifelong passion, or obsession, she told BusinessWest, adding that she entered Westfield State University’s criminal justice program with the intention of one day joining the FBI as a profiler.