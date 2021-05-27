District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s 2021 Youth Advisory Board Conference
Hampden DA holds virtual conference for youth Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual Youth Advisory Board conference was held virtually Wednesday night on Zoom. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Youth Advisory Board had the extraordinary task of adapting to a full virtual environment. Despite this challenge, students completed projects on the topics of Education and the Internet, Safety and Economic Disparity, Inclusion, and Addiction, Health and Social Interaction. This year’s confernece showcased these projects and recognized board members for their accomplishments and hard work throughout the year.hampdenda.com