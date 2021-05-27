District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s 2021 Youth Advisory Board Conference

We are supporting Craig Rivest for selectman of Hampden. Craig is a forward thinking businessman who understands the needs of the changing demographics of Hampden. He wants to keep the uniqueness of Hampden while preparing it to meet the needs of the future. Craig lives in a restored colonial home and appreciates the history of Hampden. He has young children and is concerned about meeting the needs of the children in town. He is passionate about maintaining and improving our hiking trail system in town.