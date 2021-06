An arrest has been made following a three-month investigation into the burglary of a garage on Transit Road in Stafford. Sheriff’s deputies took David J. Reschke into custody. He was charged with two counts of second-degree forgery and a single count of criminal possession of stolen property. It’s alleged that the stolen property was sold at a local business in Batavia by Reschke under a false name. Authorities say an additional sales transaction was made on a separate date at another Town of Batavia business. Reschke was arraigned and released pending further action by Town of Batavia court.