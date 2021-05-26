An Airline Damaged Her Wheelchair So Disabled Social Media Took Care of It

She went viral satirising influencers, but then Bella Younger inadvertently became one of them – and soon the pressure to get more ‘likes’ was ruining her mental health. I have always longed to be an enigma. The kind of person who never complains, never explains. Someone who men would longingly describe as ‘mysterious’. Instead, I’m a chronic oversharer, a class clown, a hyperbolist, that person who can make a story about being shat on by a pigeon into an epic quest that led them to the very pub in which they recount their tale.