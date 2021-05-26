Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

An Airline Damaged Her Wheelchair So Disabled Social Media Took Care of It

By Seth McBride
newmobility.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend, three wheelchair-using friends set out from New York City to vacation and meet up with a few other friends in Phoenix, Arizona. Gabrielle deFiebre, Brianna Scalesse and Lucy Richardson were fully vaccinated and excited to get out of NYC and enjoy some of the social life we’ve all been missing for the past year-plus. But when they got off their Delta Airlines flight, they were met with a awful yet all too common surprise: the power assist wheels on deFiebre’s chair had been destroyed along the way.

www.newmobility.com
