Descendants Carry on Gibbs Family Legacy in Tulsa

Dozens, if not hundreds of Black Tulsans were killed on the night of May 31 and the morning of June 1, 1921. The true number will likely never be known. Thousands of homes were turned into ashes and rubble. Institutions that once thrived were turned into shot-out husks, with no humanity to fill them again. The message in the mob’s bullets was clear to the former Greenwood residents, scattered like thousands of shards of glass across the northeast part of Oklahoma – try to stand up on your own two feet and see what happens next.