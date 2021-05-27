CoinLoan 2021 Review: Reliable Regulated Platform to Borrow & Earn Interest on Crypto

The NortonLifeLock management said that with the introduction of Norton Crypto, the company hopes to empower miners and make their quest for efficient mining more successful. Typically, Bitcoin and other digital currencies are mined by companies that have invested in large server farms, meaning that the venture is very expensive and not for any Dick and Harry. However, one company plans to make mining affordable and bring it to your doorsteps with a new tool. NortonLifeLock, a cybersecurity company, has launched the Norton Crypto. The new tool will enable consumers to mine crypto via Norton 360. Beginning June 3 (today) 360 users will get invites to participate in the adopter program for Ethereum mining. Additionally, Norton is set to open the mining service to its 13 million customers. In an interview with CNN Business, the company’s representatives hinted that the company looks forward to supporting the mining of cryptos that give high returns to their members.