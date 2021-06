It’s been more than a year since the U.S. real estate industry first faced a threat of unknown dimensions—the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At first blush, it seemed likely that home sales would be disrupted for a substantial period. As buyers and sellers retreated from the health dangers that seemed to be presented by traditional open houses and property showings, it seemed probable that home values might be frozen—or worse—just as commercial activity of all kinds struggled under general prohibitions ordered by Virginia and local authorities.