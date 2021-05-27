Karine Jean-Pierre Said Standing ‘On So Many Shoulders’ Made Historic White House Briefing Possible
Standing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room wearing the color yellow symbolizing confidence and warmth, while sporting a close cropped afro, Karine Jean-Pierre, the Biden Administration's Principal Deputy Press Secretary, appeared as the first Black woman to field reporter's questions in three decades on Wednesday.wzakcleveland.com