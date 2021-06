After tonight’s episode, are you interested in learning the Kung Fu episode 9 return date over at The CW? If so, rest assured we’re happy to help!. Alas, we do have to begin by sharing a little bit of bad news: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. To go along with that, the same goes for the week after. The Olivia Liang-led series is currently projected to return on Wednesday, June 23. It’s our hope that at this point, it will be able to air new episodes for the remainder of the season.