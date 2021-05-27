Season 2 of ‘Blackout’ Starring Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King Has Arrived!

Season 2 of QCODE Media and Endeavor Content’s podcast Blackout has finally begun, and listeners get to meet Wren Foster, voiced by Aja Naomi King. The first episode of the season, titled “Powder Keg,” sees the return of Simon (Rami Malek), a small-town radio DJ who, after escaping, runs into Wren, an old family-friend. Wren fills Simon in on everything her family experienced during the blackout, but whether she’s fully trustworthy is yet to be revealed. What is Wren hiding? And what mysteries about the origins of the blackout still need to be uncovered?