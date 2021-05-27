Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Season 2 of ‘Blackout’ Starring Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King Has Arrived!

By Julia
nerdsandbeyond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of QCODE Media and Endeavor Content’s podcast Blackout has finally begun, and listeners get to meet Wren Foster, voiced by Aja Naomi King. The first episode of the season, titled “Powder Keg,” sees the return of Simon (Rami Malek), a small-town radio DJ who, after escaping, runs into Wren, an old family-friend. Wren fills Simon in on everything her family experienced during the blackout, but whether she’s fully trustworthy is yet to be revealed. What is Wren hiding? And what mysteries about the origins of the blackout still need to be uncovered?

www.nerdsandbeyond.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Aja Naomi King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wren Hiding#Mysteries#Modern Civilization#Origins#Family#Listeners#Powder Keg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesabouther.com

Rami Malek And Taylor Swift To Star In A Film Together

World famous singer-song writer, Taylor Swift will be starring alongside American-Egyptian actor, Rami Malek in an upcoming film by David O Russell. Where there is not much being revealed about the film’s narrative or title, the film will also feature an all-star cast of the likes of Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Christian Bale, and John David Washington, just to name a few!
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Naomi Campbell has wanted a baby 'for a long time'

Naomi Campbell has “wanted a baby for a long time”, as sources say the news of her becoming a mother isn't shocking for those who know her. Naomi Campbell has “wanted a baby for a long time”. The 50-year-old model revealed this week she has welcomed a baby into the...
MoviesGamespot

Knives Out 2 Adds Kate Hudson To Its Growing, Impressive Cast

Netflix's Knives Out 2 is adding yet another big name to its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Hudson is coming aboard, joining other new cast members like Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr. Daniel Craig's detective character, Benoit Blanc, is returning as...
Movies411mania.com

The Teaser Trailer for Marvel’s Eternals Has Arrived

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Eternals, the latest film that’s part of Phase 4. It will be released on November 5, following Black Widow on July 9 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3. The film was directed by Chloe Zhao...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Naomi Campbell shares message of thanks after baby's arrival

Naomi Campbell has thanked friends and fans for their support, after welcoming her first child. The supermodel - who turned 51 last week - took to Instagram to share an emotional post thanking everyone for the "love you've poured into my daughter and I" and she spoke about all of the "blessings" in her life.
Moviescinelinx.com

Full Trailer for The Tomorrow War has Arrived

Amazon has launched the full trailer for The Tomorrow War, showing off plenty of action and more of the Sci-Fi story. This morning brings us a full trailer for The Tomorrow War, actually giving us something to chew on (unlike that super short teaser that hit before), and I’m very much ready to enjoy this film.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Taylor Swift Lands First Film Role Since ‘Cats’

Taylor Swift is headed back to the big screen. The music titan has officially been cast in her first film since 2019’s ‘Cats.’. Collider reports, she has joined the A-list class of actors for director David O. Russell‘s (‘American Hussle’) upcoming film. Also set to appear in the film are...
MoviesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast Of New David O. Russell Movie

According to Showbiz 411, who broke the report on Sunday (May 30), the “Cardigan” singer has been cast in an upcoming movie by filmmaker David O. Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook). The forthcoming project — which the report speculates might be titled Canterbury Glass — will mark Swift’s first movie role since she portrayed Bombalurina in the 2019 movie adaptation of Cats and headlined her own Netflix documentary with Miss Americana in 2020.
Beauty & Fashioneppingforestguardian.co.uk

Naomi Campbell reveals further details about arrival of daughter

Model Naomi Campbell has revealed details about the arrival of her daughter, saying “I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing”. The 51-year-old, who announced the arrival of her first child earlier this month, said she often turned to music during the “special moments” of her life. Campbell...
Moviesnewsradioklbj.com

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell’s upcoming period film

Taylor Swift is the latest star to join the cast of David O. Russell’s upcoming movie. Little is known about the secretive project, but more and more A-listers have been added to the cast of Russell’s period film. 31-year-old Swift is just the most recent big-name addition to the film,...
TV & Videos95.5 FM WIFC

Hear Bebe Rexha, Adam Lambert and more in trailer for Netflix’s ‘We the People’

Bebe Rexha and Adam Lambert are among the artists participating in Netflix’s new animated series We the People, which debuted its first trailer on Wednesday. The series, from executive producers Kenya Barris and Barack and Michelle Obama‘s Higher Ground Productions, combines music and animation to “remix civics for a new generation,” according to Netflix.
Rock MusicStereogum

King Woman – “Morning Star”

Oakland’s King Woman, a solo project that became a full-on band, makes music that’s both deeply heavy and rapturously pretty. The group’s sound is doom metal, more or less, but it’s doom metal that sounds more like Mazzy Star than like Black Sabbath or Sleep. Bandleader Kris Esfandiari sings in a sleepy murmur, over tidal riffs and atmospheric open space, and the sound has as much to do with goth and folk as it does with metal.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Star Wars' John Boyega Dropped Out Of Netflix Movie Rebel Ridge

John Boyega has been down in Louisiana the past month shooting his latest film, the Jeremy Saulnier-directed Rebel Ridge, but according to new reports his work on the movie is coming to an abrupt end. For what have been cited as “family reasons," Boyega has had to leave the production, and now Netflix is on the hunt to find a replacement for him.
MoviesNew York Post

Cannes 2021 lineup: Adam Driver, Timothée Chalamet, Sean Penn, more

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup of films from big-name auteurs — including Wes Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, Mia Hansen-Løve and Sean Penn — for its 74th edition, an in-person, summertime event that aims to make a stirring return in July after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Samara Weaving, Max Minghella & more added to Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas Flea, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton have all been added to Damien Chazelle’s movie industry homage movie ‘Babylon’. The newly announced cast members will join the already announced cast of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun...