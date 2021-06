Summertime can get you in the mood to shake up your normal routine, and that includes shaking up new, exciting, refreshing cocktails that feel fitting for the season. There are sunset porch hangs, beach days, lakeside sits, and quality-time cookouts to be had, which provide many perfect opportunities to dust off your bartending skills and keep the house cocktails coming. While you can never, ever go wrong with an ice-cold, fizzy Texas Ranch Water, we've got another Southern sipper that you'll love for summer. Say hello to the Black-Eyed Susan.