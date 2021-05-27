Cancel
Sunbury, PA

UPDATE Student with dyed hair allowed to get award tonight

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 8 days ago
Blue highlights are seen in Gabriela Santana’s hair. Photo provided

Gabriela Santana will appear on stage at her school's awards ceremony tonight after SUN Area Technical Institute officials met with the family this morning.

SUN Tech administrator Jennifer Hain said she met with interested parents of students today who shared concerns after Santana’s mother, Sheyla Gonzalez said she felt her daughter was being discriminated against. On Tuesday, school officials barred Santana from participating in SUN Tech's awards ceremony tonight unless she covered the dark blue highlights in her hair.

"We would like to ensure all families that all students meeting the Pennsylvania Department of Education requirements for Career and Technical Education have the opportunity to participate in the SUN Tech Certificate Awards Ceremony this evening," Hain said.

"We collectively ask everyone in the community to respect this moment for all families who have worked hard to achieve this memorable moment in their child’s life."

The incident began when Santana, who was a dental associate student and will major in math at Bloomsburg University this fall, was told she would be allowed to participate in the ceremony with her 270 classmates if she covers her hair. If not, she will still receive her certification but won't be permitted to walk in cap and gown, Hain said.

Santana, who graduates next week from Shikellamy High School, said she was aware that brightly colored hair dye, or "party colors," is not allowed at the vocational school in New Berlin but didn't think the dark blue tint she added to her chestnut brown tresses would jeopardize her involvement with the award ceremony when she dyed it on Wednesday.

"I wanted to change it for graduation. I don’t know what the big issue is with that. Some people have piercings, some people have blonde or red highlights and that's not their natural color," she said.

Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said Thursday he was happy all parties worked out the differences and is thrilled for all the students to be together.

The ceremony will begin tonight at the Shikellamy High School.

